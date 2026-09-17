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Jack Jordan's avatar
Jack Jordan
3hEdited

In support of No Kings day and the upcoming elections, I like this quote from Alito and Thomas in their dissenting opinion in Georgia v. Public.Resource.Org, Inc. in 2020:

"under the Constitution, sovereignty lies with the people, not a king."

I also like this from Abraham Lincoln in 1859 (the year before he ran for president and two years after the abominable SCOTUS decision and opinions in Dred Scott in 1857), when the nation was saddled with a corrupt POTUS, SCOTUS and Congress:

"The people—the people—are the rightful masters of both Congresses, and courts—not to overthrow the Constitution, but to overthrow the men who pervert that constitution."

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Ann Rock's avatar
Ann Rock
3h

Got my mail in ballot, completed it and dropped it in my local drop box! I’ve voted in the 2026 election. It felt good.

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