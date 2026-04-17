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P Russi's avatar
P Russi
1h

More please. I cannot imagine any human not tearing up after reading this again after actually witnessing it live. Thank you

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Michelle Jordan's avatar
Michelle Jordan
1h

I take special pride in revisiting the trajectory of the moon mainly because I have some family members who have been involved in this endeavor for quite a while now. I cannot wait until the Artemis program is back on the moon and our expansion into deep space and scientific progress is able to continue.

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