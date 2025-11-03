The Contrarian

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Dave's avatar
Dave
Nov 3

Seems to me that the asymmetry is primarily along religious grounds. We must continue to resist Christian Nationalists at every opportunity.

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Arkansas Blue's avatar
Arkansas Blue
Nov 3

The fact is, 40% of the US population is either completely ignorant, willfully ignorant, racist or a millionaire/billionaire who will always vote for someone like the orange felon.

The really funny part are the so-called christians who continue to let the worst sinner in history be their "leader."

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