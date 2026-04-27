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Arkansas Blue's avatar
Arkansas Blue
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Neither Musk nor Altman, nor any of the other "entrepreneurs" involved in AI are to be trusted. Their only interest in AI is the greed to become trillionaires, gazillionaires, or whatever. AI will never be used to the benefit of all humanity.

I think AI will turn out to be downfall of humankind, just like the unlimited greed going along with it.

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