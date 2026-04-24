The Contrarian

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Randi Hacker's avatar
Randi Hacker
2h

Has anyone ever read Motherless Brooklyn by Jonatham Lethem ? A realistic, sympathetic, often funny book about a young man with Tourette's and how he navigates life and love as part of the Brooklyn underworld. It is, in my opinion, Lethem's best work.

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