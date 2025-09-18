The Contrarian

The Contrarian

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Rachel Simon's avatar
Rachel Simon
Sep 18, 2025

We all have to stand and make noise. Loud and clear.

No Kings

No Dictators

No Child Rapists and convicted felons making decisions for Our Country

However you can, make good trouble , look out for your neighbors , educate your children.

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Beth's avatar
Beth
Sep 18, 2025

And boycott advertisers on these stations and let them know why. Money talks and bullshit walks .

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