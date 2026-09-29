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Paid for by the U.S. Government

Trump’s taxpayer-sponsored ad doesn’t paint the full picture of his presidency, so we made some improvements
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The Contrarian

Last week, Donald Trump aired an ad, paid for by the U.S. Government, that looked suspiciously like a campaign ad— with taxpayer-funded budget intended for U.S. Customs and Border Protection. Trump’s ad, in its attempts to display the successes of his Administration, left out quite a few other memorable moments.

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