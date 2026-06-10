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Lauren's avatar
Lauren
4h

Meredith, will you or someone else please explain something to me? What did Pattie Gonia think would happen if she sold branded merch? Especially if she tried to trademark the name? I'm not a lawyer. But 1 could have seen the lawsuit coming from miles away if someone tried to trademark that name. If a drag king named themself Dicks Goods, Dicks Sporting Goods would probably sue.

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It's Come To This's avatar
It's Come To This
2hEdited

Drag is fun, mocking, biting and meant to make you laugh. In my former gay square dance club, a nerdy computer guy found his true niche as "Lois Carmen Denominator," which still makes me laugh. I cannot understand what people find so threatening about it. If anything, Pattie has probably increased Patagonia's sales. And it isn't their name anyway, but the land's.

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