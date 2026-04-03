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Kate's avatar
Kate
2d

.....I have a visual in my head of your family bonded...literally...stuck together in the kitchen with white chocolate....this was a gentle...sweet (pun intended) story...I'll bet the Easter lumps tasted just fine.......

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Freddie Baudat's avatar
Freddie Baudat
2d

I’m not gonna try this, but I wanted to thank you for sharing. I could feel each moment. Really, life is so beautiful despite everything.

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