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Josh Levs-They Stand Corrected's avatar
Josh Levs-They Stand Corrected
2h

Thanks for running this column, which accompanies my upcoming episode, The Contrarian. Folks: Feel free to join and share thoughts, questions and more over at: https://theystandcorrected.substack.com/

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Arkansas Blue's avatar
Arkansas Blue
2h

"This much is clear: The Trump administration has antagonized the press to a level I’ve never seen. “In 2000, there was a high level of trust between my office and the media,” Lockhart says.

What does he mean? The MSM, legacy press, billionaire press (whatever they are named), is slavishly reporting what they are being told, no fact checks, no counters.

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