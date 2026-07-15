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Josh Levs-They Stand Corrected's avatar
Josh Levs-They Stand Corrected
2h

Thanks for running this column, which accompanies my latest episode and newsletter. Press freedoms are hard won. The media should use them to deliver the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth! Join me at: https://theystandcorrected.substack.com/

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Irena's avatar
Irena
2h

I think what the current administration is doing, on all fronts, is beyond the pale, beyond what any administration has done. The executive has weaponized every department to act on its behalf, and only on its behalf.

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