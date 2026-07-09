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LiverpoolFCfan's avatar
LiverpoolFCfan
8h

" [Platner] announced he would pull out of the race, allowing the state party to devise a process for filling the vacancy".

Yes.

That's it.

He's out and now get someone better and get going to win this race.

Exactly what should have happened after the Access Hollywood comment came out in 2016.

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FVera's avatar
FVera
8h

I never supported him and this does not surprise me in the least. And, the very idea that he would think he could choose his replacement. As Maya Angelou said, “when someone shows you who they are, believe them.”

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