The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Arkansas Blue's avatar
Arkansas Blue
1h

And the so-called "reality" shows continue unabated. Including the Mormon "housewife" who threw bar stools and chairs at her partner in front of her child. Do people really believe they are watching other people's dirt? Don't they know all that crap is scripted AND don't they have enough dirt in their own lives?

Reply
Share
MA Scott's avatar
MA Scott
1h

Yes, we keep failing women. The only thing that will change that fact is men confronting other men about their despicable behavior. It may have to break the unspoken male code, the quick wink, the fist pump, the protection of rapists, the feeling of power, of control. However, there are plenty of good men willing to protect and respect women. Please stand up and please speak up so we women can honor you.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Contrarian · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture