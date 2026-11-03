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Andrea Weiss's avatar
Andrea Weiss
2h

The anti Trump anthem by The New Pornographers High Ticket Attractions. If you've never heard it, go check it out, it's one of AC Newman's best songs. He wrote it in 2016 for the TNP album Whiteout Conditions.

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