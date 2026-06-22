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Irena's avatar
Irena
5h

I see a degradation, across every spectrum, of public health as a priority with the elimination of grants, studies, personnel, and help to countries where outbreaks can be contained before they spread. Health and Human Services needs to be renamed. It is no longer healthy nor human.

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Light Warder's avatar
Light Warder
5h

Yes, I agree that bigger forces of prejudice and power are at play in funding our medical and especially public health institutions. Add to this mess our federal STEM and biomedical research monies being DOGE'd away too. Frankly, I think the AMA is part of the cabal ... and I'm an M.D. trained in this country and practicing x 30yrs.

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