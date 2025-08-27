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Noorillah's avatar
Noorillah
Aug 28, 2025

Yeah, i guessed the right one, and it isn't just the headline that is shame-worthy. It fails to acknowledge that people's perceptions cannot be separated from their expectations, which can be easily influenced by the rhetoric of politicians like DJT. Only a child believes that whoever was ahead first should have been the winner. Anyone who has lived through election returns knows how unpredictable the outcome is until all the votes are counted, just as anyone who's watched a horse race, or an Olympic race, knows that the winner can always be the one who comes from behind. Are Americans so dull and gullible that if a winning candidate comes from behind, we think there must be fraud? We've been doing this every four years for nearly 250 years! To me, this piece does not hold up to the slightest bit of analysis, and its implication that election returns dynamics must correspond to people's perceptions (i.e. expectations) or there is some real basis for suspecting fraud is both ridiculous and dangerous.

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Laura Fraser's avatar
Laura Fraser
Aug 28, 2025Edited

I read the column itself so I knew the answer. Oddly, although WAPO has slid rightwards for the past year or so, the vast majority of its readership remains staunchly liberal, or at least centrist. The MAGA commentariat at WAPO is generally trollish, commenting without any kind of analysis or evidence. It's usually just right-wing sound bytes.

WAPO has even stooped to heavily censoring comments, especially those that criticize Trump. It is now a vanishing shadow of what it once was.

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