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Queltique Godess's avatar
Queltique Godess
Sep 4, 2025

Ah, Editorial / Opinion pages of the Wall Street Journal! I discovered over 30 years ago that I had a near-overwhelming allergic response to that bastion of Conservative thought! But now, I break bread & enjoy a glass (or two) with most likely the same Conservatives who relished those pages. I've learned that true Conservatives value truth, integrity, the Constitution, the "conservation" of our American system of governance and the Rule of Law. It's a dishonor to the intellect of these people who brought thought provoking diversity of ideas to our political discourse to call the Trump CULT members and sycophants "conservatives." Can we call out the elephant in the room? They're fascists. So PLEASE YES - let's nag the WSJ to keep up their reputation for fine journalism.

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LHS's avatar
LHS
Sep 4, 2025

I got it because I spotted that editorial the other day. Curses on WSJ for giving Kennedy a megaphone.

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