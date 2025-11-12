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Anne Marie Macari's avatar
Anne Marie Macari
Nov 13, 2025

Here's another question: How did the NYTimes even publish this? Doesn't it fit with them profiling two hacks of Fox News in the last few weeks, Dana Perino, and Greg Gutfeld? I'm think that Rupert Murdoch has secretly bought the Paper of Record. It's so insulting and yet they thought it was ok? Meanwhile the old man in the White House (what's left of it) is bulldozing democracy, and everything else, Hegseth is bombing random boats in the Caribbean, but WOMEN are the problem???

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Thomas Moore's avatar
Thomas Moore
Nov 13, 2025

The writer should have noted that this idea (feminism ruining things) was making the rounds before Douthat put his foot in it. It's bigger than a headline or article in the NYT. Is this the next attack on "woke" ideology. Get DEI out of the way, what's next to attack for the right wing? We already know they are ramping up attacks on abortion rights.

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