The Contrarian

The Contrarian

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Ivan Tufaart's avatar
Ivan Tufaart
2h

The main thing I can say to Flock is:

FLOCK YOU!

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Klarity's avatar
Klarity
2h

Excellent info and resources. Thank you!

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