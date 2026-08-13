Democracy is not a spectator sport. Whether you want to exercise your right to vote, join a protest, call your elected officials, run for office, or keep tabs on the week’s hottest issues and protests, The Contrarian has you covered.

Here are our top suggestions for getting involved in the days ahead. These are heated times; we encourage non-violent and lawful activism.

Fight Flock Surveillance

Communities across the U.S. are calling on local police departments and HOAs to end contracts with AI-powered surveillance companies, including Flock and Axon, that track Americans using a vast network of roadside cameras. These pole-mounted automated licence plate readers (ALPRs) can identify your vehicle and track your location, and they share that data with potentially thousands of law enforcement agencies.

The largest network is run by Flock, a company already out of favor with the public, which is back in the news amid reporting that at least 50 police officers used Flock cameras to stalk women. The technology is also error-prone: Misread plates have frequently subjected innocent motorists to dangerous police enforcement actions based on mistaken identity.

To defend yourself against the rise of this Big-Brother-like tech, check out the ACLU’s toolkit to “Fight Creepy ALPR Cameras.” Activist group DeFlock offers resources to report ALPR locations and has a map of cameras where you can see what’s in your area. DeFlock is also organizing a National Week of Action from August 16 to 22 with activities planned in nearly 400 cities nationwide. Find an event near you or check out the group’s toolkit for ideas about how to shift the tide against digital surveillance in your community.

The pushback is making waves. Flock on Thursday announced changes to be implemented by January 1, including requiring the use of audit tools and codes for searches. While a step in the right direction, critics are warning that these changes are not enough and act as “window dressing” for companies “in panic mode.”

Stand Up for Dr. Fauci

Dr. Anthony Fauci served as a key member of the White House Coronavirus Task Force in Donald Trump’s first term, helping fast-track vaccines that saved millions of lives. Yet Fauci has long been the subject of a right-wing ire because of the unpopularity of pandemic-era public health measures such as masking and business closures — as well the conspiracy theory that he hid evidence around an uncorroborated hypothesis that the virus escaped from a Chinese lab that had received a modest U.S. research grant.

When the 85-year-old Fauci was grilled by conspiracy-theory-addled Republicans in a Senate hearing last month, he repeatedly invoked his Fifth Amendment constitutional rights. Republicans then voted to hold him in contempt of Congress — arguing that Fauci is not at risk of self-incrimination thanks to a pardon from President Joe Biden.

To oppose this harassment, sign a petition from Stand Up For Science demanding that Congress rescind the contempt charge. “Villainizing a dedicated public health expert and falsifying lessons from the COVID response does not help us prepare for the next public health crisis,” the petition declares. “It makes us more vulnerable.”

Register High School Voters

The youth are alright. Entering the home stretch for the 2026 midterms, 42 percent of 18 year olds are registered to vote, a big jump from the 2022 midterms, when just 35 percent had registered. That data comes from a new study by Civics Center, a group dedicated to turning out young voters, which hopes to boost the registration of young adults to 51 percent by November.

With the school year gearing up, Civics Center is now promoting High School Voter Registration Weeks, offering toolkits for students and educators to create registration drives for eligible students. The group also focuses on voter pre-registration, available in some states, where students as young as 15 can register today to ensure their spot on the voting rolls when they come of age. The group’s website also offers a handy online registration portal for eligible voters of all ages. Voter registration deadlines vary by state, so check out the last day to register in your state here.

Join ‘Hands Off Our Vote’

Indivisible has mounted a campaign to empower citizens against voter suppression efforts and even election interference in the midterms. The group warns of the MAGA administration: “It’s going to be no-holds-barred from them this year as they try desperately to block free, democratic elections.” Check out the group’s 19-page election-protection toolkit for actions and strategies to ensure fair elections in November.

Say No to the Big Bend Border Wall

The Department of Homeland Security has waived environmental regulations to fast-track the construction of border barriers and access roads through Texas’ Big Bend region, including parts of Big Bend National Park. Local officials, business owners, and conservationists warn the $1.7 billion project will permanently damage fragile ecosystems, disrupt wildlife corridors, threaten the region’s tourism economy, and restrict access to one of Texas’ most treasured public landscapes. The No Big Bend Wall coalition is working to protect the Big Bend region through public education and efforts to preserve the area’s environmental, cultural, and economic resources. Find call scripts and sample letters to contact representatives, shareable resources, and a petition on its website.

Fight for Food Safety

A string of foodborne illness outbreaks and recalls this summer – from the major cyclospora outbreak to salmonella-contaminated jalapeños – has highlighted the importance of catching foodborne illnesses before they spread. Under the Trump administration, cuts to federal public health programs and disease surveillance have made it harder to detect and respond to outbreaks. The Center for Science in the Public Interest offers several ways to push back on its website, including sending messages to Congress to increase funding for food safety programs and protect state food safety laws. Take action and tell your representatives to strengthen the systems that keep America’s food safe.

Cyclospora infections have surged this summer, with confirmed cases reported in 45 states. The illness, brought on by consuming contaminated food, is best known for causing explosive diarrhea and has been linked to two deaths in Michigan. The outbreak is reigniting concerns about the tracking and containment of foodborne illnesses. Last year, the Trump administration made the surveillance of cyclospora optional through FoodNet, a collaboration of federal and state health departments, which had tracked the parasite since 1997. Sign MoveOn’s petition urging the Trump administration to restore mandatory cyclospora surveillance and strengthen the nation’s ability to detect and respond to future foodborne outbreaks.

Prep for a New March on Washington

Set your calendars for a new March on Washington on August 28. Sponsored by the Rev. Al Sharpton, Martin Luther King III, and a coalition of civil rights groups, marchers will gather at the Lincoln Memorial to demand voting rights — in the face of the ongoing Republican assault on fair representation — and economic justice.

The march is being organized around the 63rd anniversary of the original 1963 March, at which the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. delivered his “I Have a Dream” speech. Find out more about the event at MarchonWashington2026.com, where you can register to attend, sponsor a bus to the event, organize on behalf of a religious congregation, or partner with march organizers.

Sign Up for a Weekend of Action

Swing Left is an activist group that aims to defeat MAGA in the midterms on the strength of voter-to-voter contact. It is organizing a Weekend of Action on August 28 and 29, for which it is seeking volunteers to conduct 50 on-the-ground canvasses and 10 phone banks for the benefit of 55 target races across the country. The group is aiming to spark 500,000 conversations with voters before election day. Visit Swing Left’s website to find out how to volunteer on a race near you. For a quick volunteer orientation, click here, or watch a Contrarian interview to learn more about Swing Left’s big-picture strategy and practice.

Vote Like Your Nation Depends on It

August 18 is a busy primary date, with elections in Alaska, Florida, and Wyoming. Make your voice heard at the polls. Check your voting details at Vote411.org and make a plan to cast your ballot.