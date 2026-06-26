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Nick's avatar
Nick
2h

"Justice Alito’s opinion said the President’s statements weren’t racist and didn’t establish racial animus toward Haitians." Alito also said Black Americans voted for Democrats in both the AL and SC racial gerrymandering cases and the State legislatures were only using partisan gerrymandering, despite the lower courts findings that the legislatures were racially gerrymandering the districts.

The current Supreme Court, made up of six Christian Nationalists and three Justices who follow the Constitution is illegitimate. There's no such thing as Presidential immunity anywhere in the Constitution. There's no such thing as the "Major Questions Doctrine" anywhere in the Constitution. Roe, as Kavanaugh said, was precedent on precedent. The SC, AL and LA racial redistricting decisions thwarted the will of Congress in the 1982 amendment to the Voting Rights Act, signed by Ronald Reagan.

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Nancy Monroe's avatar
Nancy Monroe
9m

Fire those 6 Supremes

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