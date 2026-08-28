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KnockKnockGreenpeace's avatar
KnockKnockGreenpeace
5h

Pete Buttigieg already looked smart, but this MTV moron makes Pete look like Marilyn Vos Savant and Albert Einstein's love child.

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D Cohen's avatar
D Cohen
3h

The show is mainly about Mr. Duffy getting ready to challenge JD for the 2028 repub presidential nomination.

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