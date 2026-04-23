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Shining a Light on the Shadow President

Russ Vought ought to be stopped
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The Contrarian
Apr 23, 2026

Russell Vought, one of the worst people to ever work in the U.S. government and current OMB director, presented Trump’s 2027 budget to Congress last week. He is the principle author of Project 2025 and one of his goals was to cause “trauma” among civil servants. He wanted “bureaucrats to be traumatically affected” and federal workers to be viewed as “the villains.”

He is essentially a shadow president — more powerful than Stephen Miller — as he controls all the levers to pull and all the money. The law matters not to him. We are shining a light on him to bring him out of the shadows. We must hold him to account.

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