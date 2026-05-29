The Contrarian

The Contrarian

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Arkansas Blue's avatar
Arkansas Blue
2h

If Angelenos elect this creep as their next mayor, they deserve him. Hopefully, the example set by the orange dumpster will prevent that.

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Tom Desmond's avatar
Tom Desmond
1h

Two big lessons from this story:

1. Reality TV is a scourge on culture because it elevates people who have no actual redeeming character and teaches them to crave ever more attention.

2. Rich people (who are bankrolling this jackasses' campaign) aren't anywhere near as smart as they think they are.

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