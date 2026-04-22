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Eleanor's avatar
Eleanor
7h

I've been donating to SPLC for over a decade. There is no fraud here. They were open about their use of informants and the FBI has partnered with them for years. As a donor, I'm ready to double down on the money I donate. We need their work more than ever and I don't know how else anybody gets information on a dangerous and violent group without undercover informants.

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Laura Faure's avatar
Laura Faure
5h

A good time to donate to SPLC.

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