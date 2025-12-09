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TFMeehan's avatar
TFMeehan
Dec 10, 2025

I could see the argument to not add fuel to the fire but the MAGA troglodytes are not particularly perceptive...or smart. It's possible they will assume that the artist is on Trump's side. It's also possible that some of us liberal Dems will complain that they aren't fighting back. The artist can be in a no-win situation. However, I believe that fighting back is the correct action because it brings attention to the low-class nature of this administration, which their even stupider followup responses further confirm. And I believe people take notice of this.

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Mark Pukey's avatar
Mark Pukey
Dec 9, 2025

I respect any artist, male or female, who steps up to defend their work. It's THEIRS and they have a right to say how it can be used. They can sell the rights if they want to, and let politicians use their music even if they don't like the candidate if they want to. But random candidates just stealing their art... nah.

And Swift has shown a willingness to fight back over and over again. If she's not making a fuss over this one, I am sure it's because she has decided her way is better, and she's not backing down from any fear of Trumpian retribution.

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