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Robyn E's avatar
Robyn E
4hEdited

The opening of the Obama Center is the true kickoff for America 250 not the birthday sh*t show that Trump forced on the Lincoln Memorial and White House last weekend. We patriots are not surrendering after 250 years our rights from the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution to a bunch of white supremacist thugs. We celebrate ALL of us--the diversity that created our country's global cultural, economic and governmental successes. We will not allow the banal, insecure, never satisfied, corrupt, Epstein predator class to bankrupt and destroy our amazing democratic republic.

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Michelle Jordan's avatar
Michelle Jordan
4h

Thanks for this valuable public service message.

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