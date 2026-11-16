Congress is not a “co-equal” branch, as Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) likes to point out: “Co-equal” is not a word, for starters; but, in addition, Congress is not in any sense “equal” to the president.

Congress appears right up front in the Constitution in Article I for a reason — the vast majority of federal governmental powers resides in the legislative branch. The president is there merely to execute the laws, make appointments, enter into treaties, and act as the commander in chief for the Army and Navy (not the commander in chief of foreign policy, let alone anything even more sweeping). That’s it. Compared with the voluminous statement of powers granted to Congress in Article I, Section 8, the president’s constitutional mandate is skimpy.

Now, in practice, both parties have conspired to allow an unhealthy, dangerous, and frankly anti-constitutional consolidation of power in the executive branch. The explosion of the military-industrial complex and the expansion of government agencies, with the help of the obsequious modern media, have inflated the role of the president. But Congress’s own passivity in allowing presidents to operate by executive orders and abscond with war powers (with the aid of a vast intelligence apparatus) contributed to the distortion of our constitutional system.

However, the midterm elections this month give us a chance not only for a partisan and ideological reset but a constitutional one as well. In the wake of a backlash to the excesses of a narcissistic autocrat, Democrats have the opportunity to re-establish the correct constitutional balance between the branches.

On the legislative side, Congress can make full use of its powers (“All legislative Powers herein granted shall be vested in a Congress of the United States, which shall consist of a Senate and House of Representatives”), not only the powers of the purse but also to set the rules for federal elections (Section 4), including eliminating gerrymandering and even proportional representation; to determine the jurisdiction of and rules regarding the Supreme Court, including mandatory ethics rules and fixed terms of 18 years before justices rotate to senior status; to reclaim the tariff power; to nix foreign emoluments; and to regulate currency (including getting Donald Trump’s face off bills, which violates federal law).

If Congress is going to do its job, it will need to get its own act together, avoiding the organizational debacles that plagued it last week in the House and carving out extensive exceptions to, if not dumping entirely, the filibuster in the Senate. The filibuster is a grossly anti-democratic rule that gives permanent veto authority to a rump group on some but not all issues (e.g. reconciliation allows tax-and-spend measures to pass by a simple majority) and handcuffs Congress, eliminating the range of legislative options before they even reach a floor vote. (It’ll never get 60!) If the Senate shackles itself, Congress cannot exercise its constitutional obligations; worse, it gives the Trump regime free rein to inflict ongoing harm on Americans and the Constitution.

Meanwhile, Congress’s oversight powers remain robust, despite the Supreme Court’s effort in Mazars v. U.S. to shield Trump from it on certain core executive functions. Nevertheless, where linked to legislative powers, Congress has extensive oversight powers. Though the Trump regime can obstruct and delay, Congress does have civil contempt power (which does not require the Justice Department to enforce) and means of compelling cooperation (e.g. defunding noncomplying agencies, refusing to confirm further appointments). It can refer lawyers who act in defiance of Congress to state bar associations.

Moreover, we should not underestimate the wealth of information that Congress can get its hands on. For one thing, much of Trump’s corruption and chicanery (including the worst national security scandal in a generation, Nvidia spygate) involves private actors who will likely not be keen on defying Congress. Publicly traded companies have shareholders, boards of directors, and a newfound appreciation for the reality that MAGA’s days are numbered. Faced with large Democratic majorities in Congress and the very real prospect of trifecta Democratic government, public corporations may suddenly become far more cooperative. (Meanwhile, Democratic chairs should put private actors on notice that laws, including the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, remain on the books with a five-year statute of limitations.)

Likewise, despite the legions of civilian and uniformed personnel forced out of the Trump regime, the number of informed, knowledgeable witnesses the regime has little to no ability to muzzle is staggering. These ex-officials may be all too happy to share their knowledge about everything from extrajudicial killings on the high seas to DOGE cuts to pardons for sale to ICE abuses. And let us not forget that within government there are potentially hundreds if not thousands of individuals with relevant information for congressional inquiries who are covered by the Whistleblower Protection Act if they “reasonably believe” that they have evidence of “a violation of law, rule, or regulation” or “gross mismanagement, a gross waste of funds, an abuse of authority, or a substantial and specific danger to public health or safety.”

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Two considerations about congressional oversight are worth remembering. First, the appropriate action to enforce accountability (e.g. criminal referral, impeachment) comes after the inquiry. Worrying about the remedy or the lack of remedy will only delay the critical work of ferreting out wrongdoing. Long before decisions need to be made about filing articles of impeachment or deciding if a crime has been committed, public opinion may force firings, resignations, about-faces on policy outrages, and bipartisan legislative consensus to correct wrongs.

Second, not every oversight action has to be connected to “affordability,” which squeamish Democrats might use as a factor to limit, backburner, or even ignore oversight. There is no obvious financial implication for average Americans for investigating the prosecution of Trump’s enemies. Nevertheless, using the power of criminal prosecution for spurious and vindictive reasons is a constitutional outrage, among the worst authoritarian abuses of the MAGA era. It needs to be fully investigated, and every attorney who participated in political persecution must be held fully accountable. Those responsible for weaponizing our criminal justice system and shredding the reputation of the Justice Department must be held responsible to defend the rule of law and deter future corruption of DOJ, regardless of any impact on ordinary Americans’ wallets.

In sum, Democrats have the opportunity to steady our constitutional ship of state, reel in executive excesses, and make full use of Article I’s tremendous powers to improve the lives of ordinary Americans. If they get their own house in order and act with clarity and conviction, they can succeed not only in advancing a progressive agenda but also correct a decades-long constitutional perversion that has created an imperial presidency and a dwarfed Congress.