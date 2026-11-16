The Contrarian

The Contrarian

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Robert Manz's avatar
Robert Manz
6h

You rouse us every morning. Thank you.

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Martha
6h

Excellent description of the importance of the legislative branch and its powers. Now, we the people must insist on our representatives paying attention to their accountability to us and perform their duties as public stewards rather than collectors of payoffs and bribes.

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