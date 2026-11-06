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The Blue Tsunami Made History!

So many firsts to celebrate among our newly elected leaders
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The Contrarian

Celebrating the blue tsunami and the incredible number of milestones we are seeing among our newly elected leaders.

Listed in alphabetical order:

Annie Andrews, first woman to be elected to U.S. Senate for South Carolina

Amy Acton, first woman to be elected Ohio governor

Xavier Becerra, first elected Latino governor in California

Keisha Lance Bottoms, Georgia’s governor-elect, first Black woman to be elected governor in the U.S.

Abdul El-Sayed, first Muslim elected to U.S. Senate

Peggy Flanagan, first Native American woman elected to U.S. Senate

Deb Haaland, New Mexico’s governor-elect, first Native American woman to be elected governor in the U.S.

Gina Hinojosa, first Latina governor of Texas

Amy Klobuchar, first woman to be elected Minnesota governor

Chris Pappas, first openly gay man elected to U.S. Senate

Josh Turek, first paralympian elected to U.S. Senate

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