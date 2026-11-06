The Blue Tsunami Made History!

Celebrating the blue tsunami and the incredible number of milestones we are seeing among our newly elected leaders.
Listed in alphabetical order:
Annie Andrews, first woman to be elected to U.S. Senate for South Carolina
Amy Acton, first woman to be elected Ohio governor
Xavier Becerra, first elected Latino governor in California
Keisha Lance Bottoms, Georgia’s governor-elect, first Black woman to be elected governor in the U.S.
Abdul El-Sayed, first Muslim elected to U.S. Senate
Peggy Flanagan, first Native American woman elected to U.S. Senate
Deb Haaland, New Mexico’s governor-elect, first Native American woman to be elected governor in the U.S.
Gina Hinojosa, first Latina governor of Texas
Amy Klobuchar, first woman to be elected Minnesota governor
Chris Pappas, first openly gay man elected to U.S. Senate
Josh Turek, first paralympian elected to U.S. Senate
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