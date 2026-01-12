The Contrarian

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Arkansas Blue's avatar
Arkansas Blue
Jan 12

I'm glad I never watch these self-congratulatory "award" shows, where the truly best rarely win.

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Violet Hunter's avatar
Violet Hunter
Jan 13

On the red carpet, actor Mark Ruffalo shared how many of us are feeling these days 💔

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=gKqDDlL0uPA

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