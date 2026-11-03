Contrarians, the day we’ve all been waiting for — likely with a robust combination of excitement and angst — has finally arrived!

Election Day, Midterms 2026

Today is the final day to exercise your sacred American right and cast your vote for not just your Representative or Senator, but the future of our country. In just a few hours, election results will begin to trickle in. The stakes are high, the anticipation is palpable, and the information…is a lot.

The Contrarian has you covered.

Starting at 5:30 PM ET, join us in solidarity for:

That’s right, we’ll be here with you and for you all night, keeping you updated on the latest — what’s going on in Georgia? Will there be a split ticket in Iowa? Will North Carolina have an undefeated new senator? Will Susan Collins have cause to be extremely concerned?

We have an array of election night features to keep you informed and hopefully sane, due to the strength of our community:

Real-time Election Updates in Notes and on our Substack page Special The Tea with April Ryan, Kristen Clarke, & Ashley Etienne at 5:30 PM ET 9:45 p.m. ET livestream with Jen Rubin and Tim Dickinson

PLUS, additional treats, election nuggets, and content on our social media pages (@contrariannews) that you may not find anywhere else!

Contrarians, we can’t think of anyone better to watch the election results with than you. Thank you for being a part of this mighty, fearless, democracy defending community. You make this work possible — we say it all the time, and we mean it.

Now, get ready — grab your coffee, tea, booze, or drink of choice (including water!), secure your snacks, and be sure to leave out milk and cookies for Steve Kornacki.

This is the change we’ve been working toward. Let’s do this, Contrarians.

Our programming will be starting shortly. See you soon! 🇺🇸