By Jeff Nesbit

The world’s attention will soon pivot between two of the grandest spectacles in modern culture: the Winter Olympics in Milan, Italy, and Super Bowl LX in Santa Clara, Calif. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) will have a presence at both.

However, though the ICE mission at the Winter Olympics in Italy is being framed as a nuanced exercise in international security, the planned “visible” enforcement at the Super Bowl in and around Levi’s Stadium has become a political provocation that could prove incredibly dangerous in front of a global audience.

Members of the Homeland Security Investigations Special Response Team, a division of Immigration and Customs Enforcement, prepare for the Super Bowl in 2017. (Homeland Security photo)

When the Trump administration claims to be calming national tensions, the decision to turn a football stadium into a theater for ICE raids has pushed California to the brink of a constitutional crisis.

The news that ICE agents will accompany the U.S. delegation to the Winter Olympics in Milan-Cortina has, predictably, sparked a firestorm in Europe and Italy. Hundreds of protesters flooded Milan’s Piazza XXV Aprile, brandishing signs that read “Ice only in Spritz” and photos of the two U.S. citizens killed by federal agents in Minnesota last month.

Yet, the reality on the ground in Europe is more nuanced than the headlines suggest. According to the State Department, ICE’s role in Milan is restricted to supporting security for the U.S. delegation and mitigating risks from transnational criminal organizations — a standard, if controversial, function of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) at major global events.

Italy’s foreign minister has already set a firm boundary: These ICE agents will not be allowed to deploy on Italian streets. In Milan, ICE is a specialized tool under heavy diplomatic guard. In California, however, it is being wielded as a political sledgehammer.

The stakes in Santa Clara shifted from political theater to a potential law enforcement standoff this past week. DHS adviser Corey Lewandowski confirmed that visible enforcement is a “directive from the president” that will not be paused for the game. “There is nowhere you can provide safe haven,” Lewandowski warned, “not the Super Bowl and nowhere else.”

But local leaders are no longer just petitioning the NFL to block the move; they’re drawing battle lines. Santa Clara County Board President Otto Lee issued a chillingly clear warning last week, stating that if federal agents repeat the violence seen in Minneapolis on California soil, local sheriff’s deputies will not hesitate to arrest the federal agents themselves.

“No one is above the law,” Lee said. “There is no such thing as absolute immunity and there is no license to kill.” With ICE agents scheduled to land at Moffett Federal Airfield on Feb. 6, Levi’s Stadium is no longer just a football field — it’s a tinderbox where two levels of American law enforcement are on a collision course.

More than 150,000 people signed petitions to bar federal agents and rapid-response legal networks are mobilizing in Santa Clara. Local officials, including San Jose Councilmember Peter Ortiz, have warned that the sight of masked agents at a family event increases the level of “tension and fear“ to a breaking point.

This surge comes at a moment of profound national instability following the Jan. 24 killing of Alex Pretti in Minneapolis. Pretti, a 37-year-old intensive care nurse and legal gun owner, was fatally shot by federal agents during a protest. Though the administration initially labeled him a “domestic terrorist,” that narrative suffered a significant blow on Friday.

In a major reversal, the Department of Justice officially opened a federal civil rights investigation into Pretti’s death, with the FBI assuming control of the probe. This about-face suggests that even the DOJ now views the administration’s visible enforcement tactics as a potential legal liability.

Trump has said he won’t go the game and repeatedly attacked the choice of halftime performer Bad Bunny, an artist who has previously voiced fears that his fans could be targeted by ICE raids. By deploying ICE agents to the very venue where he is set to perform, the Trump administration is effectively weaponizing law enforcement to settle a cultural score.

In this climate, visible enforcement at a high-capacity event like the Super Bowl is a recipe for disaster. When federal agents are deployed with a mandate to be “visible” rather than just effective, the goal is not public safety. It’s intimidation.

Ultimately, the Trump administration is forcing a rematch of a different kind: a potential confrontation between federal authority and local sovereignty. Perhaps we can accept the presence of ICE in Milan as a complex necessity of global diplomacy. But we should not accept the transformation of the Super Bowl into an enforcement zone.

If the goal were truly to “calm the waters,” the administration would leave the security to the professionals and the focus on the field. Instead, Trump has all but ensured that on Feb. 8, the most-watched event in America will be overshadowed by a badge, a directive, and a deliberate attempt to sow discord.

Jeff Nesbit was the public affairs chief for five Cabinet departments or agencies under four presidents.