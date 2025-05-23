The Contrarian

The Contrarian

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Lucy Sage's avatar
Lucy Sage
May 23, 2025

It's biogtry. And the dumbing down of and loss of innovation in America.

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Karen Hronek's avatar
Karen Hronek
May 23, 2025

The Trump regime wants to dumb us down. This is how autocrats work.

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