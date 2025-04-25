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California Jonathan's avatar
California Jonathan
Apr 25, 2025

Maybe the courts are doing their job, but now the administration is arresting judges. So how do we react to that???? 😡🤬😡🤬

WE HAVE GOT TO FIGHT HARDER PEOPLE!!! WE CANNOT LEAVE THIS TO THE COURTS TO HANDLE!!

We have to get out there and fight like hell !!! ✊🏼😆👍🏼

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Irena's avatar
Irena
Apr 25, 2025

I am very heartened that "D.C. District Court Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly, a Clinton-appointee, prevented the government from implementing a crucial part of a Trump executive order that attacked voting rights, ruling that the Constitution entrusts Congress and the states – not the President – with the authority to regulate federal elections." The only real power we have is elections, so we can vote out and vote in.

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