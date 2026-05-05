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Arkansas Blue's avatar
Arkansas Blue
3hEdited

Anyone who is not subscribing to two-time Pulitzer winner Ann Telnaes is making a huge mistake and has no idea what they are missing. Her truly hilarious cartoon of the Bezos couple on Monday had me in absolute stitches. I am including the link here, but don't know if it can be viewed without a subscription:

https://anntelnaes.substack.com/p/lead-sponsors-and-honorary-chairs

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donna woodward's avatar
donna woodward
2h

Many Muslims fault us for being culturally decadent. I think they are onto something. Seeing news clips of this and previous galas, one must agree. All the money spent on those...not sure the term 'costumes' really captures what they are. Do the Bezos-Sanches couple and Anna Wintour realize just how vapid it all is? Do they care? How long are we going to celebrate this excess? Kubrick's Eyes Wide Shut had nothing on the cultural rot on view at the Met Galas.

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