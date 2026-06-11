The Epstein Files Reading Room

“The Party told you to reject the evidence of your eyes and ears. It was their final, most essential command.” ―George Orwell,1984

The Department of Justice, now headed by Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche, has failed to abide by the Epstein Transparency Act and release the full, properly redacted Epstein files. So The Trumpsonian — a pop-up exhibition — is pushing for accountability through its Donald J. Trump and Epstein Memorial Reading Room. First debuted in New York — with plans to tour the country — the Trumpsonian is now in Washington, D.C., where The Contrarian spent two days with the incredible organizers, courageous survivors, and vocal elected officials.

Watch for a preview what you can expect from this brutally honest and charged installation, whose walls are covered with 3,437 printed-out volumes of the Epstein files as released by the Department of Justice. The Trumpsonian also features candlelight vigils and offers visitors prestamped postcards to send to the White House, so you can join in demanding accountability for survivors. For those in D.C., the exhibit is free and in town until June 14th, so click here to reserve your space. If you’re not in D.C., keep your eyes peeled for a stop near you.