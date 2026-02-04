The Contrarian

Michelle Jordan
Feb 4

How the hell they can use a law in such a two faced way is beyond my comprehension. If they’re not going to enforce FACE in terms of protecting visitors into Reproductive care clinics then they can’t use it against journalists either. These people don’t get to decide how a law can and cannot be used. The judiciary needs to call them out on this.

