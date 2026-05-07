The Contrarian

The Contrarian

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Judy Guenther's avatar
Judy Guenther
6h

It’s totally sickening how much of our taxpayer funds are being stolen like this, the ballroom, for things not authorized or appropriated. Does it make law-abiding citizens feel like paying taxes just to have them used as this administration’s personal slush fund?

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Bill's avatar
Bill
5h

Where is congress and the law? Where is our Appropriations Act, and Anti-Deficiency Acts?

"The Antideficiency Act (ADA) (31 U.S.C. §§ 1341–1351) prohibits federal employees from obligating or spending government funds before they are appropriated by Congress, or in excess of allowed amounts."

Oh, ... that's right the corrupted gop congress ignores their job.

Vote them out.

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