The Contrarian

The Contrarian

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KnockKnockGreenpeace's avatar
KnockKnockGreenpeace
2h

I've been white my entire life, and "Unfair to white people!" has never been a thing. Never.

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Noah Dowd's avatar
Noah Dowd
3h

"...why is a conservative group suing?"

Because they're butthurt.

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