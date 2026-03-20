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Cherae Stone's avatar
Cherae Stone
just now

I’ve been an extra in a couple of things - one you might recognize another you would not.

It was great fun and I’d do it again if it would not conflict with my current schedule, as it has with the last two casting calls I was interested in.

The most fascinating part to me is the casting. Always thought I’d be good at that. Thanks for this.

I enjoyed it very much.

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