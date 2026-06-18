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Arkansas Blue's avatar
Arkansas Blue
1hEdited

But they're still going to the White House. That shows no class to me. Let the owner of the Knicks go there by himself.

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bitchybitchybitchy's avatar
bitchybitchybitchy
1h

To the writer: congrats to the Knicks. It was a great day for them and their fans.

They aren't America's team.

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