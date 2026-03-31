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Josh Levs-They Stand Corrected's avatar
Josh Levs-They Stand Corrected
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Thanks for running my latest column, The Contrarian. The fight for truth is a crucial battle of our time. Share thoughts, questions, and links you want me to fact check over at https://theystandcorrected.substack.com/

-JL

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