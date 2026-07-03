The Contrarian

The Contrarian

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Jean Moreau's avatar
Jean Moreau
6h

As Thomas Paine said in Common Sense:

“We have it in our power to begin the world over again.” “YES WE CAN!!!” President Barack Obama.

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Susan Brown's avatar
Susan Brown
6h

And while we are busy cleaning up the Supreme Court I think we need to have a Constitutional Convention to amend and improve our Constitution! Jamie Raskin can lead the way.

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