The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Arkansas Blue's avatar
Arkansas Blue
Feb 11

Great commentary, Jennifer, but is anyone going to change their behavior? I find it especially galling that so many women continue to be on the side of and vote for these racist misogynists.

They will never vote for any woman who steps out of her husband's shadow to be her own powerful person (Hillary Clinton, Kamala Harris), even if the woman is 1,000 times smarter than the man.

Reply
Share
Michelle Jordan's avatar
Michelle Jordan
Feb 11

The ones who have been named in the files should be held to the same standards as anyone else who knew what Epstein was doing. A morally upright person would have called the police or the FBI regardless of who they are. So you’re right Jennifer. With so many young girls and women around how could they have not known?

Reply
Share
13 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Contrarian · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture