The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

The Peace President

"Because there's nothing more important than peace." –DJT
The Contrarian's avatar
The Contrarian
Mar 06, 2026

Say hello to the Peace President.

The Contrarian is community-supported. Your paid subscription helps fight Trumpism on the ground and in the courtroom — join us now

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Contrarian · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture