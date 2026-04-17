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Wendy horgan's avatar
Wendy horgan
2h

Thanks! LOVE this show.

Love the doctors, nurses and staff. Hate that our backward country still doesn't have universal health care and has let insurance companies and corporate investors turn a right into a profit.

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Michael Gold's avatar
Michael Gold
34m

The show is great and your article helps bring out the themes that make it so relevant in this world, with private health insurers dominating the fears of patients in terms of whether they will get covered, and the hostility of the Administration to the science behind medicine, which has provided broad-based benefits to the American people. I just found out the other day that the guy in charge of our health cut off the penis of a dead raccoon he found on the side of the road. What a guy.

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