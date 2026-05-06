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Josh Levs-They Stand Corrected's avatar
Josh Levs-They Stand Corrected
2h

Thanks for running this column with my latest episode, The Contrarian! Folks: Share questions, links you want fact checked, and more over at https://theystandcorrected.substack.com/

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Lisa Jean Walker's avatar
Lisa Jean Walker
1h

Thank you for this valuable perspective! It opens us up to thinking about possibilities rather than accepting this as more doom and gloom news. I wonder if the absorption of Black voters into districts that vote Republican might encourage Democrats to be present and campaign in those districts (which they’ve abandoned) and begin to influence how voters think about/understand the issues. This is what Republicans have feared in the past, if I understand your point. Better to segregate voters by race so they can’t ever discover common ground.

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