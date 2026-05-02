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Carole Langston's avatar
Carole Langston
32m

Don't understand the 90 million non voters.

Why? Don't vote. Don't complain.

I need the Contrarians to bolster my spirits.

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Mary's avatar
Mary
21m

Alito says, " Our Nation has made great strides in eliminating racial discrimination in voting".

I listened to a C-SPAN call in program for a few minutes the day after the Calais ruling. Three out of five people were thrilled with the ruling. Their comments? " This is a great thing! Now they no longer have power!" and " This is a good thing. There are too many ignorant Black people in Congress!". Alito the Fool.

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