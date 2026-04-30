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KnockKnockGreenpeace's avatar
KnockKnockGreenpeace
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The way things are going, we should expect another black swan event changing the course of the current regime, though. Yes, we keep up the dissent, but sooner or later incompetence will bring these fools down--including the high court. Don't despair--as we deal with the Project 2025ers, Trump will topple of his own accord.

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