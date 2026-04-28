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Lenny Rothbart's avatar
Lenny Rothbart
1h

Since the Disney boycott debacle, Jimmy Kimmel has been untouchable. Nothing T says will affect him, other than providing more material for jokes. The T’s are essentially heckling Kimmel in social media & the press. Any comedian who’s achieved even a moderate level of success has had years of experience dealing with hecklers. If you heckle a comedian on Kimmel’s level, it’s like a drunk guy climbing into the ring with an MMA champion (“You’re not so tough!”). It will not end well for you!

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Steve 218's avatar
Steve 218
1h

"Melania claimed that “Kimmel’s hateful and violent rhetoric is intended to divide our country."

She'd better look a damned sight closer to home for the greatest divider of our country. So much projection sticks in the throat. It's a violation of First Amendment freedom of speech to effectively holler "off with his head" like the Red Queen from Alice in Wnderland. If you don't like what someone is saying, there are choices. 1/ Stop listening. 2/ Stop behaving offensively so that there'll be nothing to be said about you. Childish reation to criticism shows a shallow person.

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