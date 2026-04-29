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Judy Guenther's avatar
Judy Guenther
1h

Thank you for this reminder of all who has been harmed as a result of this administration. And thank you for bringing up abortion rights where minority views have been imposed on the majority.

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Wade Baynham's avatar
Wade Baynham
1h

The names 'progressive' and 'liberal' have different meanings to different people. Those labels have been used by MAGA to beat up on people for a long time. Turns out, when We the People have Project 2025 jammed down our throats, names start to matter less, and how people are actually treated matters more. And then, words like 'fascist' and 'dictator' and 'corrupt' and 'regime' take on new meaning. Things have gotten personal real quick.

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